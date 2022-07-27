Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.26. 11,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.