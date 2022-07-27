Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.