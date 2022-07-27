ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 10,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,277,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 288,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

