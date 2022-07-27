ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $27.33

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $28.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 1,094,272 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 609,482 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

