Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 367,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,084,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJN opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

