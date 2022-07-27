Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

