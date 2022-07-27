Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

