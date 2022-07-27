Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $286.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.45 and a 200 day moving average of $305.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.