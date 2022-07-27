Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 11,227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 872,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $565,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

