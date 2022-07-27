Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.