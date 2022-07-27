PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 5,666.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSYC Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYC traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,250. PSYC has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
PSYC Company Profile
