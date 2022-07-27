PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,642. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

