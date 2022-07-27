PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PHM traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

