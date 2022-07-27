PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.
PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.
PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %
PHM traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
