Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of PUM opened at €66.74 ($68.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Puma has a 12 month low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($117.76).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

