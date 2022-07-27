Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Offerpad Solutions Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 8.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 8.78.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 2.09 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.05 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 207,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

