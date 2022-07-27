Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.86.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$57.22 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$56.14 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.