Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Issued By Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

