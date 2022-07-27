Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Simmons First National Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. Stephens upped their target price on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.