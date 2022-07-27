Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.29. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $23.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,608,835 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

