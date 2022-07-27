Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,450,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 147,611 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 600.7% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 129,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

