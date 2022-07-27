Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increased by Analyst

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.71 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.