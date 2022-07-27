Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Princeton’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 167.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period.

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

