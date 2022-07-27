Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report released on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FORM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $82,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 684,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 301,836 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,625,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

