Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Cut by Wedbush

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

IMAX stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 208,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

