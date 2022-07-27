QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 384.20 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.50. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.80 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,582.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 355 ($4.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.60) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($515,748.65).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

