Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.20 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 0.89%.
Quad/Graphics Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE QUAD opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.55.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
