Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.20 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 0.89%.

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

