QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $185,021.40 and $79,297.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016494 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031892 BTC.
QUAI DAO Coin Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
