Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

XM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

