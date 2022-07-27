QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,854 shares during the period. QuantumScape comprises approximately 4.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 80,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,707. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 7.47.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

