Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after buying an additional 350,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after buying an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after buying an additional 258,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. 3,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,905. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

