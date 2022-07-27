Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,199 shares of company stock valued at $583,906 and have sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

