Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $3.05 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Radicle has a market cap of $98.52 million and approximately $270.82 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00013303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,259,362 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
