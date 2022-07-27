Randstad Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Randstad in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Randstad’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter.

RANJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Randstad has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

