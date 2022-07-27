Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.06.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

RRC stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 194,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,405. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after buying an additional 324,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 183,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

