Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 6.7% After Earnings Beat

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 201,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,852,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $19,929,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

