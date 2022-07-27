Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.37. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RANI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.03 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.