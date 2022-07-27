Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PACK stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ranpak

PACK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

See Also

