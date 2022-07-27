Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 536,524 shares.The stock last traded at $13.23 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Rattler Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rattler Midstream Announces Dividend

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Rattler Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,121,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $26,531,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

