Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.18.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 97,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.