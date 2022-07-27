Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,010. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.