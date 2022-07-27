Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
