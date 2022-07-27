RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $784,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,254.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $784,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.