RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT Raised to $23.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

In other news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

