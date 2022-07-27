Realio Network Trading Up 40.6% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $312,282.25 and $497,284.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

