Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 5,013 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 146,239 shares of company stock worth $1,013,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

