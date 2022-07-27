ReddCoin Trading Up 30.5% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $6,127.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,801.00 or 1.00258518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00233315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00108775 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00058005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

