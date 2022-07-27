Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RRX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

