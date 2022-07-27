Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reliability Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Get Reliability alerts:

About Reliability

(Get Rating)

See Also

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.