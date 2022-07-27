Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reliability Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Reliability

(Get Rating)

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.