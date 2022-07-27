Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Reliability Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About Reliability
