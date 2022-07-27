Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.81

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $19.02. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 19,539 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
REMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.40.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.