Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.81

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $19.02. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 19,539 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.40.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

