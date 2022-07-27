Ren (REN) Reaches Market Cap of $124.13 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Ren has a market capitalization of $124.13 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,510.53 or 0.99933783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003737 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00029274 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

